California State University to keep classes online for Spring 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California State University says classes at its 23 campuses will stay primarily online when the next term begins in January due to expected increases in coronavirus cases later this year.
Chancellor Timothy White informed faculty, staff and 480,000 undergraduate students of the decision Thursday.
White says decision was based on factors like the need to publicize course offerings and enroll students for the next term as well as forecasts that infections will spike this winter.
He also cited “an insufficient testing and contact-tracing infrastructure” as reasons for continuing the next term virtually.
