California State University to keep classes online for Spring 2021

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
San Jose State University_438143

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California State University says classes at its 23 campuses will stay primarily online when the next term begins in January due to expected increases in coronavirus cases later this year.

Chancellor Timothy White informed faculty, staff and 480,000 undergraduate students of the decision Thursday.

White says decision was based on factors like the need to publicize course offerings and enroll students for the next term as well as forecasts that infections will spike this winter.

He also cited “an insufficient testing and contact-tracing infrastructure” as reasons for continuing the next term virtually.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News