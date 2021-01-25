California stay-at-home order lifted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The stay-at-home order is now canceled in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom made it official this afternoon, but now some are questioning the timing of the decision.

“All regions effective immediately are no longer in the stay at home order,” Newsom said.

Citing improving intensive care unit capacity statewide, Governor Newsom gave the green light Monday for some businesses shuttered for months under the stay at home order to finally reopen.

All of California now moves back to the color-coded tier system with the majority of counties in the most restrictive, purple tier.

Monday’s announcement allows for the reopening of outdoor dining and indoor personal care salons in that tier.

The stay at home order depended on a regions’ ability to maintain more than 15% of its ICU capacity projected over the next four weeks.

After saying Friday this data was too complicated to share with the public, health officials Monday pointed to these projected ICU numbers a month from now as reason to lift the order.

“We hope we continue to see the decline that we’ve been witnessing over the past 10-14 days that give us the confidence today around what those hospital projections would be,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, CA Health and Human Services Secretary, said.

“He is confusing, he is uncertain, he is incompetent,” Assemblymember Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, said.

State Assemblyman Jim Patterson Monday not mincing words for the governor.

“What we’re seeing is a political decision, and it’s a political decision because a million Californians have said they are so dissatisfied, we have signed a recall against you,” Patterson said.

Governor Newsom responding to the criticism.

“That is complete and utter nonsense so let’s dispense with that fundamental, foundationally, nonsense,” Newsom said.

Tuesday the state’s top health official will give a new update.