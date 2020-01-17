California sues Trump administration over BLM’s fracking plan

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California is suing the Trump administration in an attempt to challenge the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s plan to open up state lands to oil and gas drilling.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- ‘Several unaccounted victims’ after avalanche at Tahoe’s Alpine Meadows
- Former San Francisco DA Terence Hallinan has died
- San Rafael homeowner shoots at burglar
- Groom accused of sexually assaulting waitress at his wedding reception gets probation
- Health officials to screen travelers from China for new illness at SFO