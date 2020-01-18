California suing Trump Admin. over ‘downright dangerous’ oil drilling plans in Central Valley

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Friday California is suing the federal government again.

This time, attempting to block the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s fracking plan.

“A plan that is misguided and downright dangerous,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

California contends the Trump Administration violated federal law by not following the proper process before moving forward with plans to drill for oil and gas on a million acres of land throughout Central California.

The attorney general says the government’s environmental review of the plan didn’t adequately analyze potential health hazards and harmful effects to the environment.

Fracking is a controversial method of extracting oil and gas by injecting high pressures of water, sand and chemicals into rock formations.

“The state of California isn’t looking to introduce anymore smog, anymore water pollution, anymore greenhouse gas emissions, or any further risk of earthquakes,” Becerra said.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has not yet responded to California’s claims.

Of the now 67 lawsuits California has filed against the Trump Administration, more than half are environment related. The attorney general says many are still pending.

