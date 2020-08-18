California suing Trump over USPS crisis

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday announced he will join a multi-state coalition of attorney generals in a lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration’s “attack” on the United States Postal Service and its involvement in a “Free and fair election.”

“Specifically, by failing to seek regulatory approval on policy changes that have a nationwide impact, United States Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — through several internal memos issued just months ahead of the election — unlawfully and unilaterally implemented a series of revisions to the postal service’s protocols and procedures that threaten to undermine the timely delivery of millions of mail-in ballots across the country,” Becerra said in a statement.

Recent reported changes to USPS operations by the Trump administration include limiting employees from working overtime, removing mailbox locations nationwide, and decommissioning mail-sorting machines.

