California surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths, breaking new record

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the pandemic broke out earlier this year.

The figure was reported Friday, with 10,024 dead since the coronavirus was detected in California in February.

New York and New Jersey have the highest and second-highest number of deaths in the U.S. at 32,000 and 16,000, respectively.

The first known COVID-related death in the U.S. occurred in early February in Santa Clara County.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News