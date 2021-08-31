California teacher who suggested pledging allegiance to gay pride flag under investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (WJW) — A California teacher is reportedly being investigated after she posted a now viral video explaining how she took an American flag down from her classroom and instead suggested her students pledge to a gay pride flag.

“Okay, so during third period, we have announcements and they do the pledge of allegiance,” the teacher, who has been identified as Kristin Pitzen with the Orange County-based Newport Mesa School District, said in a TikTok video. “I always tell my class, stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, you don’t have to say the words.”

She explained in the video that her class did decide to stand, but not say the words, which she called “totally fine.”

When one of the kids pointed out to Pitzen there was no flag in the classroom to stand for, she pointed out a replacement.

“I tell this kid, ‘We do have a flag in the class that you can pledge your allegiance to.’ And he like, looks around and goes, ‘Oh, that one?’ and points to the pride flag,” Pitzen said in the video.

The Newport Mesa School District released the following statement to FOX News: “We are aware of this incident and are investigating. While we do not discuss employee related matters, we can tell you that showing respect and honor for our nation’s flag is a value that we instill in our students and an expectation of our employees. We take matters like this seriously and will be taking action to address it.”

The school district reportedly had nothing else to say on the matter.