California orders pause of J&J vaccine on U.S. recommendation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California has halted use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine days before opening up appointment eligibility for all residents 16+.

The state’s announcement comes after the CDC and FDA advised health officials to temporarily stop administering it so they can investigate whether there is a potential link between the dose and a rare, severe type of blood clot.

As of Tuesday, just six people reported having the blood clot – all women between the ages of 18 and 48, the U.S. said.

CA will follow CDC & FDA recommendations to temporarily pause use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, out of an abundance of caution.



Our vaccine allocations will not be significantly impacted.



Californians 16+ are eligible on April 15 and we remain set to fully reopen on June 15. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 13, 2021

“The state will convene the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to review the information provided by the federal government on this issue. As the federal government has said, we do not expect a significant impact to our vaccination allocations,” officials said.

Less than 4% of the vaccine allocation this week in California is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state said. “We remain set to fully reopen on June 15.”