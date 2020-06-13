California to allow nail salons to reopen starting June 19

FILE – In this April 24, 2020, file photo, manicurist Rhonda Simpson, left, polishes nails for her customer Faith at the reopened Salon A la Mode in Dallas. The salon installed a barrier between the two to avoid the spread of COVID-19. As some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hopes are soaring that life as we knew it might be returning. But the plans emerging in many states indicate that “normal” is still a long way off. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some Californians will again be able to get a manicure, a new tattoo or enjoy a massage starting late next week under new state guidance issued Friday.

But studios and salons won’t look the same when they do open. Workers and customers must wear face masks, adopt far more intense cleaning practices for shared reusable items like tweezers, and the services will be limited — no mouth or nose tattoos or piercings for now.

The guidance on nail salons has been highly anticipated. One industry group even sued the state to allow them to reopen.

The services can reopen starting June 19 in counties where health officials allow it. They join a long list of other businesses cleared to reopen in recent weeks, including hair salons, churches and restaurants.

Beyond masks, nail salon workers should consider wearing face shields or goggles to protect their eyes and wear a new pair of disposable gloves for each customer. Salons should even consider putting plastic partitions with cutouts for hands between workers and customers.

Salons should also no longer display nail polish bottles on a shelf and instead ask customers to choose a color from a palette that can be disinfected. Technicians should throw away nail files, buffers and other items after each use.

Other services cleared to open include facials, electrolysis, waxing and massage therapy. All surfaces used by customers should be cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants.

