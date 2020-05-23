California to decide if labor law applies to app drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A ballot initiative led by business giants Uber, Lyft and Doordash is now set to go before California voters in November.

It is a multimillion-dollar attempt to shield app-based drivers in the state from a labor law that makes companies give more benefits and wage protections to their workers.

California approved the labor law last year, the strictest in the country on when employers can classify workers as independent contractors.

All three companies plan to spend at least $30 million each promoting the measure to keep their drivers as independent contractors.

The result could set a national precedent if successful.

Latest Stories: