California leaders reach deal to extend COVID sick leave through September

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California leaders reached a deal to extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave to Sept. 30, 2022.

It was announced Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. The framework will be finalized through early budget action.

“By extending sick leave to frontline workers with COVID and providing support for California businesses, we can help protect the health of our workforce, while also ensuring that businesses and our economy are able to thrive,” the press release said.

No further details were shared.