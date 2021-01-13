COVID vaccine: Anyone 65 and older now eligible for dose in CA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said California will begin notifying residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, vaccinations are open statewide for people ages 65 and up after the U.S. recommended not to hold second doses.

Up until now, the country had only been vaccinating frontline health care workers and staff/residents of longterm care facilities.

Residents will be able to register for a notification so they know exactly when to head to a vaccination site. The notification system will be out next week.

San Francisco on Tuesday had already announced they will follow through with offering vaccines to people who are 65 and older.

