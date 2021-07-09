Despite CDC guidance, California to push forward with masks in schools

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks work on computers at Tibbals Elementary School in Murphy, Texas. A new poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most parents fear that their children are falling behind in school while at home during the pandemic (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California will continue with its plan to have masks in schools this fall despite the CDC revising its guidelines Friday.

According to the new national guidance, Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, unless 3 feet of distance cannot be achieved.

“When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking,” the CDC guidance says.

Due to the fact that many California schools cannot accommodate physical distancing the following guidelines will still be in place.

California will continue to require that masks be worn indoors in school settings, which also will ensure that all kids are treated the same. Robust testing program: Every California school has access to free testing through the robust state testing program for schools.

“We applaud the CDC’s commitment to ensuring that schools are fully, safely opened for in-person instruction. Given California’s science-based approach and the fact that the state’s school facilities can’t accommodate physical distancing, we will align with the CDC by implementing multiple layers of mitigation strategies, including continued masking and robust testing capacity,” said California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction. At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated – treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”