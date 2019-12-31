California to release $15M for places of worship to enhance security, safety

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – In the wake of the church shooting in Texas, we’re learning more about how California is protecting its places of worship.

California has put aside a historic amount of money to help places of worship enhance safety and security.

Starting in January, the state is set to release up to $15-million in funds for institutions and organizations at risk of hate crimes.

Each institution could be eligible for up to $200,000 for enhanced security upgrades like an alarm system, reinforced doors and gates, and security guards.

Cal OES oversees the grants.

Officials Monday said applications for funds were due in early December and the program got a lot of interest.

State officials said the number of organizations set to receive the grants won’t be available until the funds are released.

The program launch comes after a violent year for places of worship across the world.

The synagogue shooting in Poway pushed lawmakers and Governor Newsom to make the investment.

The grant program is expected to be available until at least 2025.