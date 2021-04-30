California trucks salmon to Pacific; low river levels blamed

FILE – In this April 24, 2014, file photo, young salmon that have been transported by tanker truck from the Coleman National Fish hatchery are loaded into a floating net suspended on a pontoon barge at Mare Island, Calif. California officials will again truck millions of young salmon raised at fish hatcheries in the state’s Central Valley agricultural region to the Pacific Ocean because projected river conditions show that the waterways the fish use to travel downstream will be historically low and warm due to increasing drought. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California officials will again truck millions of young salmon raised at fish hatcheries in the state’s Central Valley to the Pacific Ocean.

They say projected river conditions show the waterways the fish use to travel downstream will be historically low and warm due to increasing drought.

State officials announced the massive trucking operation Wednesday.

They say the effort is aimed at ensuring the highest level of survival for the young salmon on their hazardous journey to the ocean.

The state began transporting fish to coastal sites last week. Federal officials plan to join them starting Monday.