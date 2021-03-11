California updates reopening timeline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Department of Public Health on Thursday updated the Blueprint for a Safer Economy to allow more activities to reopen in the state.

At last check, California reports administering more than 10,988,300 vaccine doses across the state.

In Caliornia, 34 counties remain in the Purple tier, 20 in the Red tier, three in the Orange tier and one in the Yellow tier.

Breweries, Wineries and Distilleries

Beginning March 13, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals may open outdoors with modifications in the Purple and Red tiers.

The modifications include required reservations and a 90-minute time limit.

On-site consumption must end by 8 p.m.

Previously, breweries and distilleries not serving meals were not allowed to operate in the Purple and Red tiers.

In the Orange tier, indoor operations may begin with 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

In the Yellow tier, indoor operations can increase to 50% capacity, or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

The updated guidance doesn’t apply to breweries, wineries and distilleries that provide meals. Those should continue to follow the restaurant guidance.

Bars

Beginning March 13, bars that do not serve meals will remain closed in the Purple and Red tiers.

In the Orange tier, bars can reopen outdoors with modifications.

And bars in the Yellow tier can begin indoor operations with modifications of 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Overnight Sleepaway Camps

Beginning June 1, overnight sleepaway camps can resume with modifications in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.

More information about these updates, and which activities are allowed in the various tiers can be found on the state’s public health department website.