California updates travel advisory as vaccine distribution ramps up

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As California ramps up its vaccine distribution amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state on Thursday eased travel restrictions that were in place to curb the spread of the virus.

In the updated advisory, the California Department of Public Health dropped its recommendation that residents do not travel more than 120 miles from home.

Officials said it’s still recommended that people postpone non-essential travel outside the state.

Non-essential travelers from outside California or other countries are strongly discouraged to enter California, but if necessary should get tested between three and give days upon arrival into California and self-quarantine for 7 full days after travel, even with a negative test.

The updated travel advisory comes the same day the state expanded vaccine eligibility to those 50 and older.

CDPH noted that local health officers may implement measures that are more restrictive than the statewide advisory and that local jurisdictions rule.