California vaccinations hit by icy weather shipment delays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has closed some vaccination centers and delayed appointments following winter storms elsewhere in the country that hampered the shipment of doses.

Orange County shut its large-scale vaccination site at Disneyland through Monday after a shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses didn’t arrive this week.

In Los Angeles, city officials postponed vaccine appointments for about 12,500 people after vaccine shipments were tied up in Kentucky and Tennessee due to harsh weather conditions.

California has given 6.7 million shots to date.

State and county health officials have repeatedly said their push to inoculate more people is limited by vaccine supplies.