California water usage goal falls short

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians stepped up their water conservation in October by reducing their usage 13% compared to October last year.

That’s a major jump from prior months when conservation lagged but still puts the state short of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 15% goal. The state has reduced water use by less than 6% relative to last year since he announced the goal in July.

It’s still voluntary but the state could impose mandatory water restrictions if things don’t improve. The calls for conservation follow the state’s second driest year on record and fears for another dry winter.

An October storm helped Californians use less water.