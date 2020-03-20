Live Now
Coronavirus: The Latest

California: What you can and can't do under Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There are nearly 40 million Californians now under order to stay home and leave only for “essential activities” as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the United States.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the order Thursday night, with the new restrictions going into effect at midnight.

In case you’re wondering what exactly is allowed and prohibited under this order, the state has issued guidelines on the new COVID-19 website.

Those guidelines mirror the shelter-in-place order issued for several Bay Area counties earlier this week.

Essential services will remain open and available to the public:

  • Grocery stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Bank
  • Gas stations and convenience stores
  • Trash pickup
  • Mail delivery
  • Police, Fire departments
  • Hospitals, clinics
  • Laundromats, laundry services

Things like going for a walk or taking your dog to the park are okay, just remember to practice social distancing and remain at least 6 feet apart from other people, especially the elderly and those vulnerable to the virus

All non-essential businesses, such as the following, have been ordered to cease operations:

  • Dine-in services at restaurants
  • Bars and nightclubs
  • Entertainment venues
  • Gyms and fitness studios
  • Public events and gatherings
  • Convention centers

The state has identified more than a dozen essential critical infrastructure sectors that will remain open, so if you work in any of the following areas, it is likely you will remain on the job:

  • Communications/media
  • Chemical
  • Critical manufacturing
  • Commercial facilities
  • Dams
  • Defense Industrial Database
  • Emergency services
  • Energy
  • Financial
  • Food and agriculture
  • Government facilities
  • Healthcare and public health
  • Information technology
  • Nuclear reactors, materials and waste
  • Transportation systems
  • Water

Learn more here.

