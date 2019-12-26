California will be one of the first states to ban natural hair discrimination

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — California will be one of the first states in the country to ban natural hair discrimination.

The measure gives people of color the power to flow their hair freely in the form of curls, locks and braids without fear at work and school.

State lawmakers passed the law after a New Jersey teen was forced to cut off his hair to be eligible for a wrestling match.

Beauty industry leaders celebrated the signing of the bill with Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year.

Another first in the nation law in California will challenge the beauty industry to do away with products tested on animals.

Starting in January, it will be illegal to buy and sell beauty brands that have products with any ingredients tested on animals.

The industry has had more than a year to prepare for this after lawmakers passed the legislation in 2018.

The author of the bill says California will lead the country in supporting modern, reliable cosmetic safety testing while protecting animals from unnecessary suffering.