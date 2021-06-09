California will update face mask guidance to align with CDC: Dr. Ghaly

FILE – In this May 14, 2021, file photo, signs instruct visitors on the proper way to wear masks at the Universal City Walk in Universal City, Calif. California is keeping its rules for wearing facemasks in place until the state more broadly lifts its pandemic restrictions on June 15. State officials said Monday, May 17 that the delay will give people time to prepare, and for the state to make sure that virus cases stay low. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What will California look like after June 15?

During a phone conference with media Wednesday, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Ghaly said new guidance is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon that will detail face mask regulations, like when and where to wear a mask.

At this time, 53% of the state is fully vaccinated, and 65% have at least one dose statewide.

Dr. Ghaly continues to note Cal/OSHA is an independent board separate from state health departments/services.



He says this guidance is meant to just explain the administration's position with the CDC guidance, and not meant to sway the board in one way or another. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 9, 2021

Dr. Ghaly said the state is “doing quite well,” with hospitalization numbers remaining “very low.”

California will align with CDC guidance, Dr. Ghaly said.

That means fully vaccinated people can resume all activities without a mask, except for settings according to federal or state rules.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated must wear masks indoors.

Masks will continue to be required on transportation including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, and major transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.

Face masks must be worn at health care and long-term facilities, as well as correctional facilities, homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling centers.

Unvaccinated people must wear a mask indoors at retail stores, restaurants, state/government offices.

Again, the guidance will be released in the coming hours for businesses as well and hosts of various activities.

Businesses may choose to verify one’s vaccination status, Dr. Ghaly said.

However, California’s workplace regulators are set to again reconsider controversial masking rules designed to protect employees against the coronavirus — requirements that business organizations say will make it harder for them to operate when the state fully reopens its economy next week.

A “special meeting” of the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board was hastily scheduled for Wednesday after State Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón sent a letter to the panel reiterating the state’s plans to follow federal guidance starting next Tuesday.

The Cal/OSHA board’s regulations apply in almost every workplace in the state, including workers in offices, factories and retail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.