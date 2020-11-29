California woman attacked by shark in Hawaii

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A California woman was the victim of a shark attack at a Hawaii beach Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The woman, who was visiting Honokowai Beach Park in West Maui from California, was swimming 100-yards off-shore when someone near her saw a fin in the water.

The person then reported that the woman was bitten by a shark.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Warning signs are now up around the beach.

No additional details were made available at this time.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News