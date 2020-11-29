California woman attacked by shark in Hawaii

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A California woman was the victim of a shark attack at a Hawaii beach Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The woman, who was visiting Honokowai Beach Park in West Maui from California, was swimming 100-yards off-shore when someone near her saw a fin in the water.

The person then reported that the woman was bitten by a shark.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Warning signs are now up around the beach.

No additional details were made available at this time.