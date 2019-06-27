California woman killed in Bahamas shark attack

BAHAMAS (CNN) – A California woman has died after a shark attack in the Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsey of Torrance, California was attacked by three sharks Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

She was snorkeling with her family at the time, who tried to warn her, but she didn’t hear them in time.

She was bitten on her arms, legs, rear, and her right arm was bitten off.

Jace Holton, who was on the island at the time, told CNN affiliate KTLA that several workers jumped in the water to help the girl.

Officials say her body will be transported to California following an autopsy.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public.