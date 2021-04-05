California woman stabbed, killed while walking her dogs

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A 64-year-old Asian woman has been fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in what police in Southern California are calling a random attack.

64-year-old victim, Ke Chieh Meng (Riverside Police Department)

Police in Riverside said they arrested a homeless woman shortly after finding 64-year-old Ke Chieh Meng bleeding on the street with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was Asian, but investigators who questioned suspect Darlene Stephanie Montoya said they didn’t come across anything to suggest she attacked Meng because of her race.

But amid an rise in attacks on people of Asian descent over the last year, investigators will look into the possibility of a hate crime.