Californians get 2 years free community college thanks to new budget

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom held an event Monday commemorating the passage of the state budget.

Newsom’s office has touted the budget as helping families face financial burdens like health care, housing, child care, and education.

The budget includes two years of free tuition for full-time students at 115 community colleges, lawmakers announced Monday.

The state had already been paying for one year of free tuition at California community colleges.

The extra free year of tuition is covered under Governor Newsom’s new budget – around $42.6 million.

Graduating seniors from California high schools who are accepted into any of California’s more than 100 community colleges are eligible for the two years of free tuition.

Those who qualify must be first-time, full-time students taking at least 12 units per semester, according to KCRA.