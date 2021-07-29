Californians relocate to Nevada, commute across state lines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The relocation of Golden State residents to the Silver State continues to increase. Currently, more California drivers are opting to take a longer commute to work.

Bob Martin is one of many who recently relocated to Nevada. He tells the I-Team his commute to work crosses state lines into southern California.

“It’s not too bad. I just take long weekends in Nevada,” he shared. “I am getting tired of the drive.“

Martin says his commute without traffic is about four hours, which he has been doing for more than a year.

He says he was a lifelong California resident, but he and his wife decided it was time to leave. Martin adds, the timing to leave his job, though, wasn’t quite right.

“Quite honestly, it’s just refreshing to get into Nevada, get into Las Vegas and leave California on my commutes,” Martin said. “So, I can appreciate that a lot of people do it.”

His home in San Bernardino County sold for more than $600,000 last year. Martin shares he and his wife paid less for their larger Summerlin home:

“We were planning to downgrade in retirement, but we ended up upgrading.”

To help get an idea of just how many Californians have relocated to Nevada, we reached out to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. According to a spokesman, in the first six months of 2021, more than 22,000 Californians turned their licenses and IDs over to Nevada.

Realtor Linda Stewart says the pandemic has played a role in the increase of relocations between the two neighboring states.

“Especially since COVID-19, we’ve seen a big influx of people coming in from California,” she told the I-Team.

Stewart points to the cost of living in Nevada as another reason more California residents may be choosing to call Nevada home. She points out getting more for your buck in home values compared to California and keeping more of your paycheck.

Currently, California’s state income tax tops off at more than 13%. While Nevadans generally earn less, the state has no income tax.

Stewart also adds, “In Southern California especially, I believe that there are a lot of people who are just wanting to get out of there because they don’t agree with how things are being run and how much tax they are paying and all of that type of thing.”

Martin says he’s getting ready to retire and won’t be making that long commute anymore. He may also have some new neighbors.

“Everybody that I’ve mentioned I moved say I want to do the same thing. I’m tired of this state. It’s insane living here.”