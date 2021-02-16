Californians urged to conserve energy as winter storm slams parts of U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Extreme winter weather conditions continue across the country.

On Tuesday, California ISO posted to Twitter encouraging consumers to conserve energy to help the grids impacted in the Midwest, Texas and Southeast.

Due to extreme #winterweather conditions across the country this week, the California ISO urges consumers to voluntarily #conserveenergy during the evening hours to help ease stressed grid conditions in the Midwest, Texas and the Southeast. — California ISO (@California_ISO) February 16, 2021

Currently, the California grid conditions are stable.

Cal ISO posted, “California and other states typically rely on each other via energy imports and exports, however, so conserving electricity in California can relieve stress on other grids.”

Californians are asked to conserve over the next days during the evening hours.

Some ways that you can conserve energy are:

Unplugging small appliances & electronics

Reversing your fan blades to produce a gentle updraft

Using computer sleep and hibernate modes

For the latest updates, follow California ISO’s Twitter Account.

According to the Associated Press, millions were left without power and at least 16 people have lost their lives due to the record-cold temperatures.