Californians urged to conserve energy as winter storm slams parts of U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Extreme winter weather conditions continue across the country.
On Tuesday, California ISO posted to Twitter encouraging consumers to conserve energy to help the grids impacted in the Midwest, Texas and Southeast.
Currently, the California grid conditions are stable.
Cal ISO posted, “California and other states typically rely on each other via energy imports and exports, however, so conserving electricity in California can relieve stress on other grids.”
Californians are asked to conserve over the next days during the evening hours.
Some ways that you can conserve energy are:
- Unplugging small appliances & electronics
- Reversing your fan blades to produce a gentle updraft
- Using computer sleep and hibernate modes
For the latest updates, follow California ISO’s Twitter Account.
According to the Associated Press, millions were left without power and at least 16 people have lost their lives due to the record-cold temperatures.