California’s Black Caucus speaks out as protests continue nationwide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California’s Legislative Black Caucus is speaking out as nationwide protests continue.

“It’s not enough to say you’re not racist, it’s time to prove it,” State Senator Steven Bradford said.

California’s Legislative Black Caucus urging their non-Black colleagues and communities for their support.

“We know the solution lies in the changing of this nation, and for those who don’t look like us to for once take the banner and fight the battle that is so essential,” Assemblymember Shirley Weber said.

Lawmakers Tuesday presented their priority legislation, which includes several bills to boost education on Black History, aim to address equity issues, and more oversight on law enforcement.

The Black Caucus acknowledging even if bills like these pass, they likely face more obstacles.

“We fight to get them passed, we fight to get them signed by the law, and then the court challenges the law,” State Senator Holly Mitchell said.

After nearly two years worth of negotiations, the California legislature enacted a new police use of force standard which changed language in the law requiring them to use force only when necessary instead of the old language “when reasonable.”

With more proposals on the table, Black Caucus Leaders say they didn’t think their relationship has improved with the state’s powerful police.

“People have become more solemn about it and realized this is serious.. it’s like a cheating husband that buys you presents and says he’s sorry, how long does that last?” Weber said.

California police lobby groups have said they are sickened by George Floyd’s death and say the tragedy can lead to a positive discussion on a national standard of police training and use of force.

Latest Stories: