SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s gas tax goes up again this week.
The Los Angeles Times reports the gas tax will rise Wednesday, July 1 by 3.2 cents, making the new tax now 50.5 cents a gallon.
The tax is the result of Senate Bill 1, which was passed in 2017. SB-1 automatically boosts the gas tax in line with increases in the consumer price index.
The gas tax is projected to bring in about $7 billion this fiscal year to pay for maintenance and repairs.
