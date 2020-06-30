SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s gas tax goes up again this week.

The Los Angeles Times reports the gas tax will rise Wednesday, July 1 by 3.2 cents, making the new tax now 50.5 cents a gallon.

The tax is the result of Senate Bill 1, which was passed in 2017. SB-1 automatically boosts the gas tax in line with increases in the consumer price index.

The gas tax is projected to bring in about $7 billion this fiscal year to pay for maintenance and repairs.

