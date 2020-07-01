Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

California’s gas tax increase goes into effect

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gas pump fills a car with fuel at a gas station on May 10, 2017 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting Wednesday, July 1, California’s gas tax is going to be a little pricer.

The gas tax is now up a little more than 3 cents, bringing the total to over 50 cents a gallon.

The tax is the result of Senate Bill 1, which passed in 2017.

The gas tax is projected to bring in about $7 billion to pay for maintenance and repairs.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News