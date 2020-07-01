California’s gas tax increase goes into effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting Wednesday, July 1, California’s gas tax is going to be a little pricer.
The gas tax is now up a little more than 3 cents, bringing the total to over 50 cents a gallon.
The tax is the result of Senate Bill 1, which passed in 2017.
The gas tax is projected to bring in about $7 billion to pay for maintenance and repairs.
