California’s gas tax is about to kick in

Summer is just around the corner and so is that impending gas tax in California!
We hope you didn’t forget, because come July 1, you’re looking at a 5.6 cent increase per gallon.
The gas tax comes in response to SB-1, which was signed into law by former Governor Jerry Brown to fix aging roadways and infrastructure.
Officials said the tax is projected to generate more than $50 billion over the next 10 years.
An attempt to repeal the bill had failed.
Gas had already gone up 12 cents back in 2017 under a deal also made by then Governor Brown.
