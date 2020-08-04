California’s Great America to remain closed through 2020 due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California’s Great America has decided to remain closed through the year due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Tuesday, the announcement was made as they want to ensure guest and associates safety.

In a statement released by Manny Gonzalez, Vice President and General Manager, he said:

Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region surrounding COVID-19 as well as the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.

Season passes for 2020 had already been extended through 2021 with add-ons.

In addition, all 2020 Season Passholders will be given ‘Pass Perks™ Loyalty Reward.’

2020 passes are valid through Sept. 6, 2021.

If you are a 2020 Season Passholder, you should be receiving an email.

2021 passes will go on sale next month – Sept. 8, 2020.

