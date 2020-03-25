California’s need for hospital beds increases as coronavirus cases climb

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom offered a staggering figure when it comes to the need for additional hospital beds statewide, 50,000, up from the 20,000 originally expected.

As California’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed by 369 today, the state is working on setting up more hospital beds.

Yesterday governor newsom announced a far greater need for more beds than originally anticipated.

“A three months surge capacity, within our hospital system alone, which is one part of the larger health care delivery system. That would require that 125,000 beds, 75,000 baseline plus the 50,000 surge,” Newsom said.

Of those 75,000 beds currently licensed across 416 hospitals, just how many are in the Bay Area isn’t crystal clear.

On a regular basis, Napa County has 160 hospital beds.

The eight other Bay Area counties didn’t have approximate figures readily available, or weren’t able to comment.

However, some Bay Area facilities have already been designated to provide what are being called “surge beds.”

In Santa Clara County, the Santa Clara Convention Center is preparing to offer 250 beds.

“By doing this, we’re gonna allow the hospitals then to increase their ability to care for the higher acuity or those more critical patients, within their walls,” Michael Clark with Santa Clara County Emergency Services said.

175 beds will be made available at Seton Medical Center in Daly City but the majority of the additional surge beds will come from spaces like the Santa Clara Convention Center, facilities outside a traditional hospital environment.

