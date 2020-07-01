California’s paid family leave program expands to 8 weeks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting today, new parents will have more time to care for their newborn.

Senate Bill 83 (SB-83), which is effective in California July 1, increases the amount of paid family leave from 6 to 8 weeks.

The law that took effect Wednesday will “instead provide for wage replacement benefits for up to eight weeks to workers who take time off work to care for a seriously ill family member or to bond with a minor child within one year of birth or placement, as specified.”

Under the previous law, employees “who take time off from work to care for a seriously ill family member or to bond with a new child entering the family through birth, adoption, or foster care placement” did so with only partial pay.

California was the first state in the U.S. to implement a paid family leave program.

