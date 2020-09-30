California’s Prop 21 would let cities expand rent control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians will vote on whether to let cities expand rent control as the state grapples with soaring housing costs and a dire need for more home construction.
Proposition 21 would allow cities to adopt rent control measures for properties more than 15 years old. People who own one or two single-family homes would be exempt.
The proposal comes after years of rising housing costs in California. It’s supported by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the state Democratic Party.
Opponents include the California Apartment Association, California Republican Party and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Prop 21 is one of a dozen questions on the Nov. 3 ballot. Early voting starts Monday.
