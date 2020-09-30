California’s Prop 21 would let cities expand rent control

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, men hold up signs at a rally outside of City Hall in Oakland, Calif. California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, that he is seeking $750 million to help pay rent for people facing homelessness, among other purposes, in the most populous state’s latest attempt to fight what he called a national crisis. Californians will vote on whether to let cities expand rent control as the state grapples with soaring housing costs and a dire need for more home construction. Proposition 21 would let cities adopt rent control measures for properties that are more than 15 years old. People who own up to two single-family homes would be exempt from the measure.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians will vote on whether to let cities expand rent control as the state grapples with soaring housing costs and a dire need for more home construction.

Proposition 21 would allow cities to adopt rent control measures for properties more than 15 years old. People who own one or two single-family homes would be exempt.

The proposal comes after years of rising housing costs in California. It’s supported by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the state Democratic Party.

Opponents include the California Apartment Association, California Republican Party and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Prop 21 is one of a dozen questions on the Nov. 3 ballot. Early voting starts Monday.

