California’s rising COVID-19 rate sparks pleas to vaccinate

A private security guard gives directions to people looking to get vaccinated, as banners advertise the availability of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a county-run vaccination site offering free walk-in with no appointment needed at the Eugene A. Obregon Park in Los Angeles Thursday, July 22, 2021. The top health official in Los Angeles County on Thursday implored residents to get vaccinated as the region experiences a coronavirus surge similar to last summer’s. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California health officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as infections and hospitalizations continue a worrying rise.

The state on Thursday reported nearly 5,600 new cases and the average positive-test rate over seven days was 4.9% — a nearly five-fold increase over last week.

Most cases are among the unvaccinated and fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant.

On Thursday, health officers in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties in the Bay Area urged employers to require vaccinations for workers and masks for those who weren’t fully vaccinated.