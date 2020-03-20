California’s ‘stay at home’ order: what it means for business

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-33-20 on Thursday, bringing in sweeping changes to everyday life all across California.

The order goes into force Thursday and will remain in place until further notice. It is explicitly designed “to preserve the public health and safety, and ensure the healthcare delivery system is capable of serving all.”

It asks all people living in the State of California to stay at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of critical infrastructure.

The Executive Order cites sectors outlined by the Department of Homeland Security, which include:

Chemical: the manufacture of chemicals, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products

Commercial facilities: entertainment and media, lodging, real estate, and retail

Communications: energy, information technology, financial services, emergency services, and transportation

Critical manufacturing: metals, machinery, electrical, and transportation equipment

Dams: energy, irrigation for food and protection from flooding, waterway movements, and water supply

Defense: research and development, design, production, delivery, and maintenance

Emergency services

Energy: fuel supply, electricity supply, other sources of energy integral to growth

Financial services: payments, providing credit, investing funds

Food and agriculture

Government facilities

Healthcare and public health

Information technology: hardware, software, the Internet

Nuclear reactors

Transportation systems sector: aviation, highways, maritime, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail, postal and shipping

Water and wastewater

The State of California specifically details which essential services will remain open during the stay home order, including:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores

Take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats and laundry services

Essential state and local government

Law enforcement

Offices that provide government programs and services

Businesses the state says will close include dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios, public gatherings, and convention centers.

