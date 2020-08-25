California’s unemployed to receive additional $300 per week in benefits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The state’s Employment Development Department (EDD) recently announced that unemployed workers in California will receive additional unemployment help from the federal government.

In a statement, EDD said the federal government approved its application for the Lost Wages Assistance program, which is part of an executive order that President Donald Trump signed earlier this month.

The additional funds – $4.5 billion – will apply to people who receive at least $100 per week in benefits from EDD and certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are available for a limited time only – a minimum of three weeks.

At this time it is unclear when the money will be available.

EDD will also give retroactive pay unemployment benefits dating back to August 1st.

