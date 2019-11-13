Live Now
Caltrans plans Highway 1 closures when storms are forecast

California

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) – The California Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close landslide-plagued Highway 1 on the southern Big Sur coast when there are forecasts of significant rains this winter.

The Monterey Herald reports Caltrans will notify the public 48 hours before any potential closures, which would take place at Mud Creek or Paul’s Slide.

Closures could occur at one or both locations and would involve Caltrans crews locking gates across the highway.

Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins noted in a news release that the heavy rainfall of winter 2017 caused significant landslides at many spots along Highway 1 and he asked for community patience during any closures.

In one major incident, 6 million cubic yards (4.6 million cubic meters) of dirt and rocks covered a quarter-mile (0.4-kilometer) of the road.

