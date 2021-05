PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A truck fire shut down westbound lanes on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon.

Caltrans announced the highway closure near the Secret Town off-ramp at 2 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted to Gold Run and officials say travelers in the area should expect delays.

No information on how the truck fire started was released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.