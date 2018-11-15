Camp Fire: 56 dead, nearly 9,000 homes lost in Butte County wildfire Video

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - Nearly 9,000 homes have been lost and 138,000 acres have been charred in the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County on Wednesday night.

In all, 10,321 structures have been destroyed, and 8,650 of those are single-family homes.

The massive wildfire has burned 138,000 acres and is only 35 percent contained.

About 52,000 people remain evacuated and 1,385 people are in shelters.

Wildfire experts say the Northern California wildfire that has killed at least 56 is the deadliest in a century. Forty-seven of those 56 have been identified.

Eight more bodies were found on Wednesday.

California officials say the fire burning in a rural area far north of San Francisco killed more people than any other blaze in the state's recorded history.

The U.S. government doesn't closely track civilian casualties, and records from long ago are incomplete.

Stephen Pyne, an Arizona State University professor and fire historian, said Wednesday the California fire certainly is the deadliest since 1918, when a wildfire in northern Minnesota killed an estimated 1,000 people.

That fire prompted the federal government to start developing firefighting practices and policies.

