California

Camp Fire: 56 dead, nearly 9,000 homes lost in Butte County wildfire

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 06:24 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 08:31 PM PST

Camp Fire: 56 dead, nearly 9,000 homes lost in Butte County wildfire

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - Nearly 9,000 homes have been lost and 138,000 acres have been charred in the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County on Wednesday night.

In all, 10,321 structures have been destroyed, and 8,650 of those are single-family homes.

The massive wildfire has burned 138,000 acres and is only 35 percent contained.

About 52,000 people remain evacuated and 1,385 people are in shelters.

Wildfire experts say the Northern California wildfire that has killed at least 56 is the deadliest in a century. Forty-seven of those 56 have been identified.

Eight more bodies were found on Wednesday.

California officials say the fire burning in a rural area far north of San Francisco killed more people than any other blaze in the state's recorded history.

The U.S. government doesn't closely track civilian casualties, and records from long ago are incomplete.

Stephen Pyne, an Arizona State University professor and fire historian, said Wednesday the California fire certainly is the deadliest since 1918, when a wildfire in northern Minnesota killed an estimated 1,000 people.

That fire prompted the federal government to start developing firefighting practices and policies.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App