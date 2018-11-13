Camp Fire death toll rises to 42, deadliest fire in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The Camp Fire death toll has risen to 42 people, according to Cal Fire.
Officials announced in a press conference Monday night that firefighters found 13 additional bodies.
This makes the Camp Fire not only the most destructive fire in California but now the deadliest as well.
Cal Fire has announced that the fire has burned 117,000 acres and is now 30 percent contained with 7,177 structures destroyed.
There have been 5,139 firefighters that have responded to the help with the fire, according to Cal Fire.
Butte County Sheriff says there have been a total of 1,514 calls for unaccounted persons and 231 have been located at this time.
Three of the victims who lost their lives have been identified as Ernest Foss, Jesus Fernandez, and Carl Wiley.
Ernest Foss was a 63-year-old music teacher from San Francisco.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
