Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 48; containment at 35%

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 06:02 AM PST

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - The death toll has risen to 48 in the Camp Fire burning in Butte County. 

Right now 7,600 homes have burned to the ground, and the total number of destroyed structures is more than 8,800. 

Over 1,500 structures remain threatened. 

The fire has grown to 130,000 acres. 

At last check, it is 35 percent contained. 

