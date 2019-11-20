Camp Fire debris cleanup completed more than one year after deadly wildfire

PARADISE (KRON) — Federal, state and local emergency management officials came together Tuesday to mark the completion of the largest disaster clean up in state history.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Paradise Mayor Jody Jones is grateful for the work it took to clean up the town.

“There were a lot of rain delays, and it’s all gone,” she said.

Over the course of nine months, crews cleared 3.66 million tons of debris, marking the largest debris removal in California history.

TO PUT 3.66 MILLION TONS INTO Perspective that’s about four Golden Gate Bridges or 16 of the largest cruise ships in the world or double the amount of debris from the 9/11 World Trade Center.

“I’m always so amazed about the way we come together, public, private, non government, the community wrapping around together to accomplish this task,” said Director of Cal OES Mark Ghilardicci.

The clean up marks another step toward recovery for the town destroyed in last year’s deadly Camp Fire.

With clear land, town officials say 300 homes are now under construction.

“Helping everybody that has been affected by the Camp Fire, look forward to the future,” said Danielle Nuzum, Butte County Public Health official.

Emergency management leaders say the next step is to remove charred and dead trees from the area.

That work set to begin in January and will take several months.

