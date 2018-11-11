California

Camp Fire grows to 105,000 acres, 20 percent contained

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 07:28 AM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 09:45 PM PST

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - As of Saturday evening, the Camp Fire in Butte County has now grown to 105,000 acres and is 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. 

This fire has taken nine lives and injured three firefighters, officials say. 

Cal Fire reports that strong winds are expected to return Saturday evening and the area continues to have low humidity.

In an update on the Camp Fire, Cal Fire states:

 

"The fire is holding to the southwest near Chico and South at HWY 99 and HWY 149. The fire will continue to burn to SW toward Big Bend, Berry Creek and threatening the City of Orville."

 

 

