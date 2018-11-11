Camp Fire grows to 105,000 acres, 20 percent contained Video

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - As of Saturday evening, the Camp Fire in Butte County has now grown to 105,000 acres and is 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

This fire has taken nine lives and injured three firefighters, officials say.

Cal Fire reports that strong winds are expected to return Saturday evening and the area continues to have low humidity.

In an update on the Camp Fire, Cal Fire states:

Latest Numbers #CampFire

105k acres

20% contained

4050 firefighters

$8m+ cost in damage

52k sheltered

6700+ structures @kron4news — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 11, 2018

"The fire is holding to the southwest near Chico and South at HWY 99 and HWY 149. The fire will continue to burn to SW toward Big Bend, Berry Creek and threatening the City of Orville."

#CampFire [update] Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap (Butte County) is now 100,000 acres and 20% contained. Evacuations in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo , @ButteSheriff , Paradise P.D.https://t.co/CJkryyPNVZ pic.twitter.com/yzeRrz3zl7 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 10, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES