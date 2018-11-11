Camp Fire grows to 105,000 acres, 20 percent contained
BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - As of Saturday evening, the Camp Fire in Butte County has now grown to 105,000 acres and is 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
This fire has taken nine lives and injured three firefighters, officials say.
Cal Fire reports that strong winds are expected to return Saturday evening and the area continues to have low humidity.
In an update on the Camp Fire, Cal Fire states:
Latest Numbers #CampFire— Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 11, 2018
105k acres
20% contained
4050 firefighters
$8m+ cost in damage
52k sheltered
6700+ structures @kron4news
"The fire is holding to the southwest near Chico and South at HWY 99 and HWY 149. The fire will continue to burn to SW toward Big Bend, Berry Creek and threatening the City of Orville."
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- CAMP FIRE IN BUTTE COUNTY EXPLODES IN SIZE
- INTERACTIVE MAP: WHERE IS THE CAMP FIRE BURNING
- NAPA NATIVE, NICE OF 'SISTER, SISTER' ACTRESS DIES IN SHOOTING
- WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE GUNMAN IN THOUSAND OAKS MASSACRE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Harrowing escapes, heartbreaking loss in Northern California
- From first shot to silence of peace: Timeline of World War I
- On SNL, Pete Davidson says sorry to wounded vet he mocked
- Harrison St. ramp in Oakland reopens after small fire caused temporary closure
Video Center
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.