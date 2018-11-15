Camp Fire scorches 140,000 acres; 40 percent contained
MAGALIA, Calif. (AP) - Hundreds of people are combing through the charred remains of towns incinerated by a Northern California wildfire that already has claimed 56 lives.
More bodies were found Wednesday and Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says 130 more people are listed as missing.
The number of homes razed by the fire has grown to nearly 8,800.
More than 460 searchers and nearly two dozen cadaver dogs have been brought in to search for bodies among the ruins.
Many elderly are among the missing, and most are from Magalia, a forested town north of Paradise.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke joined California Gov. Jerry Brown Wednesday on a visit to Paradise, which was leveled by the fire.
Zinke told reporters it's the worst fire devastation he'd ever seen.
At last check, the Camp Fire has scorched 140,000 acres and is 40 percent contained.
