Capacity limits at California churches, places of worship lifted

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The state on Monday officially lifted all capacity limits on churches and other places of worship effective immediately.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, industry guidance for “Places of worship and cultural ceremonies” was updated on April 12.

The following message accompanies the revised guidance:

In response to recent judicial rulings, effective immediately, location and capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended. The linked guidance is in the process of being updated. All other restrictions in the guidance remain in place.

Officials said the capacity guidelines are recommended, but no longer mandatory.

Under previous guidelines, places of worship and cultural ceremonies in California abided by specific modifications based on the state’s color-coded tier system for reopening.

For example, San Francisco – which remains in the orange tier – was limited to 50% capacity indoors.

Solano County, which was in the red tier during Easter weekend – was limited to 25% capacity.

On April 15, all Californians will be eligible to make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.