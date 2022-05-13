SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON ) — Earlier this week, a car at UC Santa Cruz had gone off the the roadway, went down a hill, and crashed into a tree, campus police announced on Twitter. The driver was alone and only suffered minor injuries.

However, the fire department and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. The driver was momentarily stuck, but first responders were able to get the driver out of the car safely.

Photos posted by UC Santa Cruz Police show the car involved in the incident is a Mercedes Benz sedan. Authorities did not say whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved, according to police.

UC Santa Cruz Police

UC Santa Cruz Police

KRON On is streaming live

Santa Cruz is not officially part of the Bay Area. It is approximately 20 miles south from the closest Bay Area county (Santa Clara County).