Catalytic converter thefts up 175% in California, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new report reveals claims for catalytic converter theft were up 175% among State Farm customers in California from July 2020 to June 2021.

That’s compared to the same time period from last year, according to data from State Farm.

That means more than 6,400 catalytic converters have been stolen in California – and claims also filed – just from State Farm customers alone in the past year.

According to the insurance company, California is the worst state for catalytic converter thefts, with more than 3 out of 10 claims filed with the company in the past 12 months happening in California.

Nationally, catalytic convert theft claims for State Farm customers are up 293%.

According to State Farm, catalytic converters are valuable because of the metals they’re made of, which include platinum and rhodium. These parts can be worth several hundred to several thousands of dollars, according to State Farm.

To avoid becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft, State Farm recommends the following: